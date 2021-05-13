Court Bauer Discusses Goal of More Live Content for MLW

– While speaking to WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman on his Pro Wrestling 4-Life podcast, MLW CEO Court Bauer discussed his goal of wanting to bring more live content to MLW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Court Bauer on wanting to create more live content for MLW: “So one of the big things we want to do is more live [content.] you just need the right partner, what their goals are, and what our goals are [so] that we’ll see where we can go with that. Live has an electricity to it. Live wrestling is the best wrestling to the point where like That’s who, when he debuted, in Chicago, he didn’t rehearse it. He just went out there and hit that thing and by the way, hit his time cue perfectly with no rehearsal walk through it. That was the electricity when you’re live and that energy you get, the crowd gets it, at home, you’re connected to it. There’s nothing like it. So, that’s one of the major things we want to do and on the horizon in the new era is to do more live. It’s just also a matter of what our partner wants and how they want it, and how often they want it. You want to be a good partner but yeah, I think every provider when talking about a deal is gonna say, ‘Yeah, baby. Let’s do live!’ Live is fun, man. There’s a sense of energy, there’s no do-overs you know if you do that thing live, you meant to do it. Even if you fell and slipped and wiped out, as Vince would say, ‘You meant to do it.’”

Bauer on finding the right broadcast partner to absorb the cost of performing a live event: “That’s really kind of often you know, should be the responsibility of the partner, they usually typically will take care of those production fees. So you know, if you’re going up on a satellite uplink, they’re absorbing that cost. You know, we have a TV truck and those kinds of things. So it’s kind of built into doing the deal.”