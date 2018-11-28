Court Bauer Discusses Lessons That He Brought From WWE to MLW

– Court Bauer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his time on WWE’s writing team, what he uses from those days in MLW and more. Highlights are below:

On what he learned from WWE that has helped him in MLW: “Vince McMahon and his emphasis on ruthless efficiency and accountability. It can make you, on one hand, come across as a prick, but on the other hand it guarantees the fans they get the product that they hope they get and the expectations of the crew are met. There’s this thing that’s happened in my time in wrestling since I was a teenager in the 90s. You see there’s an undercurrent of a lackadaisical vibe sometimes. There’s a lot of hard-working people but sometimes its like, ‘Eh, we’ll get it next time kind of approach.’ There is no next time for WWE or Vince McMahon. I really think that was one of the core things that separated Vince in the 90s and 2000s from a competitor like WCW. The expectation to get it right the first time is critical. There’s no second chances because he’ll hold you accountable.”

On aspects of WWE he made sure to keep out of MLW: “The thing you have to be careful of is politics. WWE is so huge that there’s going to be layers, it’s inevitable. Now more than ever because you don’t have the access that you once had to Vince… That’s difficult and it’s a by-product of their success and how much they’ve grown. On that, having direct access to me is easy…I’m very much a micro-manager. The other thing is, creative teams don’t work. I was a part of one, I didn’t think it was successful at WWE. When I’ve been a consultant at other companies I’ve seen it and it’s another layer of politics and makes it more complicated.”

On WWE’s pecking order on the roster: “You don’t have that at MLW. It’s a lot more fluid, it’s a lot easier. I’m a lot more accessible most days…For me, I think the guy jerking the curtain all the way to the top has that same access [to me].”