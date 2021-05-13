Court Bauer Discusses Signing Dario Cueto, Plans for Azteca Underground in MLW

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to MLW CEO Court Bauer, who discussed the recent reveal of Dario Cueto as the new boss of Azteca Underground in MLW. Below are some highlights.

Bauer on signing Luis Fernandez-Gil: “He was a priority for us, and Luis signed a long-term deal with the company. He’s an incredibly talented, accomplished actor, so he was very important. I was involved in a very limited capacity in Lucha Underground. I started as the AAA president of their American division for a period of time, so I was in that orbit, as was Konnan, who really was involved in every phase of Lucha Underground early on. It’s kind of like returning to a recent chapter of our careers. I wasn’t involved in the creative side, but to work with Luis again is phenomenal.”

Bauer on his plans for Dario Cueto and Azteca Underground: “We’ll see how it plays out over the summer, but where Dario goes, lucha follows. We wanted this to be super tight, and we wanted to surprise people by bringing back a new character. We were able to pay it off in a way that made people feel good. We have some big plans, and there is a lot of potential to grow. We have a long-term strategy, and we’ve been planting seeds for the past 10 months. That’s what we want, a slow burn that always delivers with our television and videos online. If you’re that immersed in the product, we want to reward you.”