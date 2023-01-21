Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Stop Using Twitter

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about why he decided to stop using Twitter and how it ultimately benefitted him.

He said: “Probably during the summer,” he said of when he decided to get off Twitter. “I was like, you go down Twitter, you go on social media and in my role, I’m supposed to hype and promote. We got into this phase, especially in wrestling, where every promoter at the high level is out there hyping and taking all the credit, ‘Look, love me, give me my flowers, I’m delivering all this stuff to you, bow down.’ It gets so self-aggrandizing, that it gets tacky. The shit speaks for itself. The work should speak for itself. I’m getting out of here. Let everyone else go make all the noise, I’m going in the other room, I’m going in the meditation room for a little bit and focusing on doing the good work and putting energy into that. It’s an old thing that Wale used to say to me when we were focused on doing WaleMania and stuff, ‘SHINE. Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy.’ It sounds funky, but it’s such an important thing for his career, for my career, focus on that and put in the work, not just for yourself, but your company, the men and women out there killing themselves in the ring, all the crew in the back putting in long hours, everyone on the team. It’s more important to focus on that than just going out there and trying to get a retweet. Retweets don’t pay, the work you put in pays.”