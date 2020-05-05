Court Bauer Expresses Interest in Mike Tyson Wrestling for MLW

– WWE Hall of Famer and former boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is 53 years old, has recently been getting attention for a viral clip that surfaced this week showing him training and hitting pads with Kings MMA’s Rafael Cordeiro. While Tyson is in his 50s, it looks like his hands are still very fast and sharp in the clip. Additionally, Tyson’s recent training is part of an upcoming return to boxing where he’s looking to take part in four-round exhibition fights for charity (via sportBIBLE). However, since the clip surfaced, MLW President Court Bauer has expressed interest in Tyson wrestling for the promotion for charity.

Court Bauer wrote on Mike Tyson, “My all time favorite @MikeTyson is considering an exhibition fight? I’m 100% down to see this BUT what I really would like to see is Tyson finally get in the wrestling ring. @MLW would love to promote that match and in the process help some charities. How about it, Iron Mike?” You can view that tweet below.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani this week, Tyson’s coach in the clip, Cordeiro, had high praise for Tyson’s hand speed, despite Tyson being 53. Cordeiro stated, “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.”