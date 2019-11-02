Court Bauer on Wanting a Major League Women Spinoff for MLW, Problems With Streaming on Youtube, MLW’s Future

– Newsweek recently interviewed MLW CEO Court Bauer ahead of today’s Saturday Night Super Fight pay-per-view event. Below are some highlights.

Court Bauer on MLW’s current situation: “There’s a time that if you wait long enough that the right deal could come along. If you go too early it could be to your detriment because you are seeing that as [the] only going to get stronger. We’re the only ones in that space where we could do something. WWE and AEW are locked down, Impact just bought a network. Ring of Honor by design are broadcasting on their own networks. We are the only ones in the hunt, so it’s a precious moment for us. Timing is everything, and it’s working out for us right now.”

Bauer on the issues with streaming on YouTube: “The problem with YouTube is the ad dollars are soft. You can put 30 ads in there, and it’s super soft. For us [YouTube] is kind of a puddle jumper for us to a more meaningful streaming deal, and, by design, if we’re going to leave YouTube we’re going to a place where it’s not going to be an issue to find us.”

Bauer on his goal for a Major League Women spinoff of MLW: “My goal is to have Major League Women, an entire spin off of MLW, that’s my end goal. There’s Major League Wrestling and then there’s Major League Womens and that’s their own full-hour of programming and they go out and don’t have to share the stage. In terms of programming it’s a different kind of presentation that would be fun to do, so that’s our longterm strategy.”

On the promotion creating its own sandbox: “We’ve been able to create our own sandbox. We don’t try to compete in the same crowded sandbox as our competition because you can’t outdo WWE in being WWE. It’s large, it’s loud, it’s the Disney of pro wrestling. And then you have this great competition coming up against them in AEW. I have to create my own lane. It would be a fool’s errand to go down that path.”