Court Bauer On How Long MLW Was Talking With Reelz, MLW Underground Schedule

MLW Underground debuted on Reelz this past week, and Court Bauer recently discussed how long they were in talks with the network. Bauer spoke with Deadline and you can check out some highlights below:

On when he began talking with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over a year. They had some success doing documentaries on wrestlers, Hulk Hogan, autopsies on certain wrestlers and so on. They had a shifting program policy, certain staples of the kind of populous programming like Cops and On Patrol: Live. Wrestling falls right into that same fabric of programming.”

On plans for the show’s schedule: “Right now, we’re trying to find the right formula for the episodes. I like the idea of one hour a week for wrestling. Some of our competitors go three or more hours for one show, then another two hours of another show. That’s asking the viewers to put in a lot of time. We’ll be shooting them around the country. This is a new frontier for Reelz. They’re so enthusiastic. We’ve got incredible promotion already. And they said, ‘look, we don’t just want Underground Wrestling. Give us some of your library.’”