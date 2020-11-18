Court Bauer Issues Open Letter To Fans Ahead Of Tonight’s MLW Restart

MLW founder Court Bauer sent out an email to fans with an open letter ahead of the Restart, which happens tonight with the return of Fusion. It reads:

After nearly 8 months today is the day. Welcome to #TheRestart of Major League Wrestling!

This year has been unlike any other in the history of our league and we thank you for being with us every step of the way.

Tonight at 7pm ET, we embark on a new era for MLW featuring a new breed of fighting athletes as we bring you into smoke filled arenas each and every week.

We’ve reloaded the roster, nearly doubling the number of wrestlers and we will be giving you stacked cards each and every week for free.

You’ll also notice new strategic alliances pop up on FUSION along with some other surprises.

I promise the intense competition will remind you of what we all love about MLW. My hope is that you will enjoy the extraordinary competition of the Opera Cup, championship bouts and some big marquee matches.

A key goal for #TheRestart was to give fans more ways to watch us than ever before. In addition to watching us nationwide on cable and satellite on beIN SPORTS, you can now stream us on not just on YouTube but on Fubo Sports Network, DAZN and Pluto TV plus we’re in 20+ countries and counting! Learn more about where to watch.

Thank you again for your incredible support throughout the year.

Now, get ready for a big night of fights!

•Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.: World Heavyweight Title Fight

•Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr.: World Middleweight Title Fight

•Alex Hammerstone in action + more!

Sincerely,

Court Bauer

CEO/Founder of Major League Wrestling