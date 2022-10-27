Court Bauer Always Knew MJF Would Be a Star, Says He Will Be a Great Booker One Day

Court Bauer had MJF on his roster in MLW, and he recently talked about how he always knew the AEW roster member would be a star. Bauer recently spoke with The Masked Man Show for an interview and talked about the AEW star; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On knowing right away that MJF would become a star: “His instincts, some people are born with it, and he also just had it. You can’t teach it. You can’t mimic it. Some guys do with their weird gestures and stuff. This guy just had it.”

On MJF taking the time to learn backstage aspects of the business: “He was always asking questions. He would sit next to me in Gorilla some TV tapings. He wanted to learn how I was operating and running a show. So, what I saw very early on is this guy has the gift of gab, he’s mechanically really good, he’s a natural athlete, played sports in high school, was a showman, grew up in the show business, he checked all the right boxes. I see a guy like that very rarely.”

On MJF’s backstage potential: “I think one day he’s gonna be a phenomenal booker or member of a creative team, whatever it is at that point in time, because he’s got a great mind.”