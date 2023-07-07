Court Bauer On Bringing Mance Warner Back To MLW, How They Mended Fences

Mance Warner returned to MLW last year despite a public falling out with the company, and Court Bauer recently discussed how that came about. Warner returned to MLW in June of last year after having been released the previous October amid a public dispute with the company, and Bauer spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about mending fences with Warner. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On repairing the relationship with Warner: “I think there is something to this ‘can you repair a relationship? Do both parties have the balls to do it and can you get there?’ That’s a generalization not pertaining exactly to Mance, but it’s always something in wrestling of ‘Oh my God, that person showed up there, I thought there was heat.’ That can be intoxicating, the allure of doing something that people won’t think is going to happen, but with Mance, he’s just made for TV. He’s such a great promo. He knows how to get himself over and he’s such a distinct character in how he works, it’s so different than anything else on the card.”

On how they got back on the same page: “We looked at the Battle Riot last year, and we had talks between…there was a certain middleman in Alabama that was facilitating talks and trying to repair the relationship. That had been happening since breaking down, and over time, the right moment hit, we got on the phone, and it was a very quick call between Mance and myself like a week before or the week of the Riot. ‘You want to come? You doing anything this Thursday? Come to New York?’ ‘Hell yeah.’ ‘Here are some more dates.’ ‘Hell yeah.’ All of a sudden, the Second Gear Crew is showing up and I wrote a bunch of TV and Mance is the spine for it along with the Second Gear crew. They are super entertaining and you add a little Microman into the mix, and you have all types of weirdness going on,” he said.