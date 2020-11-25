Court Bauer On MJF’s Run With MLW, WWE Being Surprised By His Age, Why MJF Could Be A Wrestling Booker

In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, Court Bauer discussed MJF’s run with MLW, why MJF would be a great wrestling booker, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Court Bauer on MJF’s run with MLW: “He was a day one guy for us. We restarted the league in 2017 and my right-hand man Jared Saint Laurent had seen him on a local show in Florida. He was getting as much experience as he could at the time and he had been recruiting and looking at talent for a while. He goes ‘This kid is gonna be huge, he’s got it, he’s got everything’ and he can talk, he can go, he has a real good sense of psychology, he checks off all the boxes, and he’s a great heel that knows how to get heat – which is a very important quality of wrestling that I think is overlooked at times is understanding how to get heat, the right kind of heat, and how to show ass. Max had an uncanny, quick ability to grasp that and execute it.

“He was one of those guys that as he came into the system, you could tell him something once and you wouldn’t have to tell him twice. The lightbulb goes off and he would take it and then make it his own…..if you want a guy to be a larger player in your system, you can do the gaga and some of that stuff, but you have to show ass and do it at the right time – you’ve gotta have real heat, you’ve gotta have real steam on you. Max got it, and he always asked the right questions. He wanted to learn and he certainly had an appetite for the business and a baseline understanding – I haven’t seen many that have come in that are that quick to get acclimated. For a guy who had never done TV, he knew where the cameras were instantly – he knew they would find him too. Just a real unique guy.”

On MJF potentially being a great wrestling booker: “He has a real high wrestling IQ and he has that appetite for wrestling. He reminds me a little bit of Eddie Gilbert and a little bit of [Chris] Candido and Buddy Rogers. I once told him if territories still existed – if bookers were more of a thing today, if there was such a role – he could be a really good booker. And I still believe that. When his time comes and goes in the ring, he has the ability to be a real excellent booker if he ever desired to do that if the business changes and goes back in that direction.”

On WWE being surprised at how young MJF was in 2018: “At one point we were going to do some business with WWE in 2018 – we were fairly friendly, I guess you could say. There was talk about MJF possibly doing a crossover thing with them. We were taping primarily out of Orlando and they were at NXT down the road. They started asking questions about him, and one of the things they asked was ‘He’s like 26, 28, 29?’ I’m like ‘No, dude, he’s 21.’ I remember telling MJF that and he’s like ‘I don’t know if I should take that a compliment or an insult.’ I said I don’t know either. But he just has certain qualities you just don’t see in a lot of wrestling. Very much a throwback, but just takes those positive attributes and incorporates it into a modern character.”

