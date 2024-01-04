Court Bauer Says MLW Doesn’t Pander to Hollywood, Hypes Upcoming Year

In an interview with Fox News, MLW founder Court Bauer talked about the upcoming year of MLW and why he thinks it’ll be a ‘noisy’ one for the company. Here are highlights:

On why 2024 is a big year for MLW: “It’s a huge year for us. For the past two to three years, we’ve been charting a course and that course is for huge growth like any company wants. We’re about to enter that period now. We’ve been making some moves behind the scenes and this is going to be a noisy year for us, and we’re going to kick it off in a big way in Philadelphia.”

On the returns of Matt Riddle and Sami Callihan: “It’s part of the long-term game plan that we go. You look at wrestling right now, wrestling’s entering a new Wild West. You have agents in Beverly Hills running WWE, and then you have MLW. We’re full of true grit. We don’t pander to Hollywood. We’re unapologetically pro wrestling. We are a combat sport.”

On what makes MLW different: “MLW doesn’t have a room full of Hollywood writers and agendas writing storylines. We’re doing this the way it was done in the ‘80s and ’90s like, frankly, how the UFC is doing it today. You make the best fights. You give them something new and exciting. Showcase every fighting style you can. … It’s a great time to be a part of MLW and a great time for the fans because we’re going to go big and loud this year.”