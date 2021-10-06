Court Bauer Says MLW Had Talks With Braun Strowman & Bo Dallas, Talks Mindset to Signing New Talent

Court Bauer has confirmed that MLW had discussions with Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, as well as Bo Dallas about potentially coming in. On MLW’s media call promoting tomorrow’s MLW Fightland, Bauer discussed his negotiations with the two and why they didn’t pan out. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On having discussions with Adam Scherr: “We did talk with Braun Strowman for a little bit. We didn’t come to terms with him on a deal.”

On his discussions with Bo Dallas: “We had conversations with Bray’s brother [Bo Dallas]. Right now, he seems more interested in his farming. I understand having to recharge for another run. He seems more interested in his farming. I don’t knock him for it.”

On his approach to signing free agents: “We’re looking and evaluating talent all the time to see if it’s a good fit from a product point of view with our fans, will it mesh. What we’ve noticed is there are some names who are big stars, high profile guys, and they come in and are embraced by our fans. There are others were it’s like, ‘Yeah, we know they are buzzing and they are from a big company,’ but it isn’t their jam. It’s a really delicate thing. You’re a chef and certain ingredients will work and certain ones won’t. Every scenario is different. 90% of our roster is signed. That like 5 to 10% that is open for payroll and budget that we have flexibility creating matchups, sometimes it’s just a fresh two to three month commitment and it’s a handshake deal and at the end of that, they go off to another company, maybe we help enrich and negotiate their position and they do something somewhere else, that’s fine. Sometimes, we present them with a contract and sign them. It’s nice having flexibility to try things out. Sometimes, guys will come in very motivated to show the world that the other company slept on them. Sometimes, they’ll come in kind of broken by the other company and it doesn’t work out because they are not in a good head space. It gives us time to test the waters.”