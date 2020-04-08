Court Bauer Says MLW Could Go Into Mid-2021 Without Running Live Shows, Talks Possible Cross-Promotional Supercard

Court Bauer spoke with MLW.com for a new interview discussing the company’s plans during the current pandemic, an “ambitious project” he’s working on and more. Bauer noted that the company has an extended plan that could see them go all the way into mid-next year if they really had to without running live events and talked about how he’s been reaching out to people about a possible cross-promotional supercard to celebrate the return of pro wrestling after the pandemic. Highlights are below:

On the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York: “Yes, we have been hit very hard here in New York. Our offices are a half of a mile from the first containment zone in the country. It’s surreal. My admiration and thoughts go out to everyone on the frontlines from the medical end saving lives and looking for medical breakthroughs, to those keeping the supply chain going along with essential services, first responders and all who risk their lives for us. They are true heroes. They’re incredibly brave and selfless. This is a dark hour but because of them we’ll see it through and eventually return to a normal, healthy everyday existence.”

On how it has impacted MLW: “As we all sit at home doing our part to not spread this virus, we need distractions. We need to escape. I hope MLW can play a part in that with what we offer our fans during these hard times. On the business end, it’s fluid. I mean, I’d imagine almost every business is experiencing some form of disruption. Even if it is business as normal here, the company you’re engaging may have a different situation. But I’ve been pleasantly surprised by some unexpected opportunities. Beyond the disruption to live events, we had a few athletes slated to compete in Japan, Europe and Mexico, which is now delayed. Some of that complicates programming strategies, but it’s more of a postponement than anything. For some in our locker room, it was their first tour and that is heartbreaking, but I expect everything will continue as planned upon a return to normalcy. Operationally having to hit pause on temporarily promoting live events was inevitable. The question was just when with that question shifting to: for how long? Promoting events takes up operational bandwidth which we now have redirected towards other priorities and opportunities.”

On what MLW business is like during the pandemic: “It’s different, but not radically so. I have told my staff health and family comes first. Our offices here are near the epicenter of one of the first outbreaks here in New Rochelle so we have been working remotely for about a month. We’ve had some close calls with family members very ill. For real. I have never seen someone that sick in my life, but thankfully they pulled through. It puts things in perspective, for sure. As for the nuts and bolts of our business, we’ve had time to continue discussions to expand our domestic content offerings, plus focus on some ambitious projects as well as growing our global footprint. These are always priorities but right now we’ve been able to make significant progress on these fronts. We just closed deals in Poland, the Middle East, North Africa and will have more deals done soon. Now more than ever there is a thirst for content and we’re happy to take those calls and see where it takes us. We’re also pursuing deals here in the states as well investing in our TV production operations. If you watch FUSION over the past few weeks, you’ve probably noticed some of the upgrades. More are on the way. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the MLW Radio Network has also kicked off a new spring line-up. We’ve rolled out several new podcasts including: Talk’n Shop hosted by Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Rocky Romero as well as shows from Dutch Mantell and a few more on the way. Including some familiar faces from MLW.”

On his “ambitious project” that he’s working on: “I introduced an idea to some of my friends and frankly some competitors where we would unite for what some may consider the spiritual successor to the 1995 World Wrestling Peace Festival. The wrestling world coming together to celebrate the return of the sport and help those in need is a powerful and exciting notion. Unity in general is something the world needs now more than ever. It is very early and a very ambitious project. I could see it going down in America or Mexico…. Or perhaps Europe or even Japan. That said, it is unknown what suggested group gathering guidelines will be initially… so, we’ll see but there’s great enthusiasm among my colleagues. Right now, I think we all crave and cling to hope. That’s the essence of this project.”

On MLW’s plans if the pandemic is extended beyond current expectations: “Wrestling is the greatest sport there is. It’s also a wonderful device to use to escape reality. For as long as this thing lasts, it’s my goal to hopefully provide that escape through MLW and make people laugh, get excited and distract. As for strategy… we have a plan and it ties into something the fans have been demanding since we relaunched in 2017. We have at a minimum 50 episodes being mapped out. We could comfortably go into mid 2021 without promoting a live event. I pray the world overcomes this pandemic sooner than that timeline and everyone can return to enjoying life in good health. But I have to prepare for every scenario. We are building business models for a return as early as June, one that anticipates a return in 15 months and a few in-between that range. We need to be ready for several scenarios. There’s no playbook for what we’re going through, so we just have to be nimble, prudent and realistic about this.”

On when to expect the next PPV: “SuperFight was a home run for us both in the ring and hit the mark on our projections for buys. However, we have held back doing another as we are in talks to shop our rights and that means everything including big tentpole events like a SuperFight. Future Pay-Per-Views could end up on a streaming platform, as network specials or remain on Pay-Per-View. So, it’s up in the air until we close the deal, but more are on the way.”