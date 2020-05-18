MLW News: Court Bauer Says MLW Nearly Lost Two Top Names To Free Agency, Saturday’s MLW Anthology, Opera Cup Coming to PPV

– Court Bauer says that MLW nearly lost two of their top names to free agency, but has managed to secure them for the foreseeable future. Bauer posted to Twitter noting that an “aggressive competitor” who he didn’t name tried to get them to make the jump with a bonus, but they instead signed long-term deals. More details were promised to come “soon”:

Crazy few days. @MLW came VERY close to losing TWO top wrestlers to free agency. Despite an aggressive competitor's efforts for them to jump (w/ bonus tied to a jump), both wrestlers just signed newly minted long-term deals with us. I'm ecstatic and you will be too. More soon. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 18, 2020

– Saturday’s edition of MLW Anthology will focus on Mance Warner.

– The 2020 MLW Opera Cup will air in its entirety on PPV and FITE.TV this Thursday.