MLW News: Court Bauer Says MLW Nearly Lost Two Top Names To Free Agency, Saturday’s MLW Anthology, Opera Cup Coming to PPV

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
MLW LOGO, Major League Wrestling

– Court Bauer says that MLW nearly lost two of their top names to free agency, but has managed to secure them for the foreseeable future. Bauer posted to Twitter noting that an “aggressive competitor” who he didn’t name tried to get them to make the jump with a bonus, but they instead signed long-term deals. More details were promised to come “soon”:

– Saturday’s edition of MLW Anthology will focus on Mance Warner.

– The 2020 MLW Opera Cup will air in its entirety on PPV and FITE.TV this Thursday.

