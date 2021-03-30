Court Bauer Teases ‘Next Step’ For MLW, Hints At Possible TV Deal

MLW owner and CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter to tease a big development for the company, which could signal an announcement on a potential MLW television deal in the future. As previously reported, MLW has been in negotiations on a new TV deal and reportedly received a bid from a streaming company last month.

Bauer hinted at a TV-related announcement in his tweet, pointing out that MLW Fusion premiered on cable back in 2018 and that the next step for the company is coming soon.

“April 2018 @MLW premiered on cable in the US with #MLWFusion. 3 years later MLW takes the next step in this exciting journey,” Bauer wrote while adding the TV emoji in his tweet.

MLW Underground and Rebellion were two of the show names previously mentioned as possible options for the new show.