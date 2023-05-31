Court Bauer Says MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit Update Unlikely Until Mid-Summer

Court Bauer’s MLW is in the midst of a lawsuit against WWE, and Bauer says not to expect any news on it until the middle of the summer. As reported, WWE filed a new response to MLW’s amended lawsuit against them accusing WWE of violating the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more. Bauer was a guest on The Business of the Business and was asked about the status of the lawsuit.

“You’re trying to get me into trouble!” Bauer initially joined (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ll say this: There’s really not gonna be any news on this, I guess, until mid-Summer. It’s a process. Part of it is the judge had the right to just dismiss the case and say ‘Peace out.’ What he said was ‘You need to beef up some of these aspects of your case; please resubmit.’ Which I thought was an encouraging sign.”

He continued, “I’m not a lawyer, I just play one on MLW TV, and my name is Court. But it’s something [where] you say OK, hopefully, we did our job, and he asked us to resubmit our homework, and we did, so hopefully, we satisfied his needs to move forward. And if we move forward, I’m sharpening my fork and knife for discovery.”

The next hearing in the case is set for June 15th.