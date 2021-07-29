Court Bauer: ‘MLW’s Days on YouTube Are Coming to an End’

– MLW CEO Court Bauer indicated on his Twitter this week that Major League Wrestling’s days of simulcasting Fusion on YouTube might soon be coming to an end. He wrote yesterday, “MLW’s days on YouTube are coming to an end. I look forward to sharing more soon – and don’t worry, it’s good news.”

Earlier this year, it was rumored that MLW was in talks with Discovery for a broadcast deal. Discovery is soon going to launch its own Discovery+ streaming service and is said to be aggressively seeking new content.