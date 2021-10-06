Court Bauer On MLW’s Negotiations With VICE TV, Future Plans on the Network

MLW President Court Bauer recently discussed how long MLW was in talks with VICE TV, their future plans and more on a new interview. Bauer spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting tomorrow night’s MLW Fightland. You can check out the highlights below:

On how long he was in talks with VICE TV: “[The negotiations] started probably, I would say, maybe a year or two ago, and it was kind of quiet and things were kind of moving at a slower pace. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes, and you kind of start to learn about each other and what the goals are for a network or a league and you start to kind of kick the tires on what is it going to cost? What is it going to look like, and then of course, the pandemic hit and everyone’s budget, our ability to see what’s on the horizon, when we’re gonna do new shows and things, we had no idea. So then everything kind of hits a speed bump, and then you kind of rebuild the momentum as people get more comfortable with what’s on the horizon beyond the pandemic or as the pandemic gets kind of manageable as possible, given the conditions we’re under. So it’s been a little bit of a journey, and to see Vice grow out its presence with Dark Side of the Ring and how big of a hit it’s been, the logical next step is to create a block of programming and have an actual wrestling league featured, and we’re very happy and honored to be on that main voyage with them.”

On the future of MLW on VICE: “Everything’s on the table. We are having conversations with Vice. We’re talking with a bunch of people because to me, the thing you want to do is you want to be a great partner to all your partners, but you also want to look at how you can cut the pie, and a sophisticated model for every league now, whether it’s in wrestling or any other sport, is to try to have as many deals as possible, unless someone pays you the big dollars to say, hey, this is ours. This is exclusive. If you look at like ECW, they had one deal. When that deal collapsed, it was such a fast snowball down the hill that became an avalanche for the league. For us, it’s really important to look at the pie and say, okay, there’s English rights in linear and in streaming. There are Spanish rights in linear and in streaming. So I want to be able to slice up that pie as much as I can to squeeze as much juice out of it and have as many discussions as I can have.

“There’s discussions about reality program. There’s discussions about live specials. There’s discussions about spin-off shows, the weekly shows. There’s a lot of stuff in English and Spanish, so I’m having all those conversations, and we’re happy to see where we take this. We’re excited to where we take this with Vice as we explore every avenue we can. That’s my responsibility in running this thing, I got to talk to everyone.”

On having Jacob Fatu vs. Alexander Hammerstone take place on free TV: “Well, I’ve always believed, it’s something Vince [McMahon] taught me, you always want to give your fans value, and so when I think about that, I want to give the fans the most I can for the least amount and that’s how you build your audience,” Bauer explained. “That’s how they know that you’re not trying to get every dime out of the fan and exploit them, especially in times like this. We’re recovering from some pretty, pretty hard times. A lot of people lost their job. I want to give fans our biggest match in history and be able to give it to the max amount and selfishly, put it in front of the most amount of audiences I can. Vice is that solution, and so that’s a great scenario because we wanted to do something big and noisy for Vice and when we were talking about it, I’m looking at what my notes are. It says Fatu – Hammerstone. That’s it, and that’s a match that I talked about with Fatu and Hammerstone about February 2020. This is where I’m going, and it’s going to be with Hammer winning the Battle Riot, which was slated for July 2020 in Philadelphia.

“I had no idea when the pandemic hit, it would be that big of a delay. I thought well, 12 – 18 weeks maybe and as time went on in the world, how everything went and so a year later, we’re still looking and tracking for that. And then we we stuck with our plan. The way I design everything is when I have a plan, I stick with it, unless we have to call an audible because of injury. The fans don’t take to something, but otherwise, I really am very big on long-term booking, and that was a match they both knew. They knew the outcome. They knew everything almost two years ago now. We stuck to our guns on that. We just had a vacillating schedule because of everything that happened in the world, and we had to tread water doing empty arena shows, but now that we’re back, it’s 200 miles per hour.”