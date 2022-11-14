Court Bauer Recalls Original Plans For Harts vs. WWE Feud

Bret Hart reconciled with WWE in the mid-to-late 2000s, and Court Bauer recently revealed there were plans for a Harts vs. WWE feud. The MLW owner, who used to work for WWE as a writer, appeared on Ad Free Shows’ The Insiders and recalled the feud, which was discussed after Hart reconciled with Vince McMahon and WWE. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the original plan for a Harts vs. WWE feud: “Bret [Hart] was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince. At one point, it was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing it. They eventually did it, much differently, a few years later. But the original idea was going to be the Harts, and the Hart Foundation, versus the WWE — Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Shane, Shawn’s students. At the time, the idea would be … Paul London, you had Brian Kendrick, and then they were gonna sign Bryan Danielson.”

Bauer explained that the WWE team was initially set to feud against Bret, Jim Neidhart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Natalya Neidhart, Teddy Hart, Tyson Kidd, and potentially more. However, McMahon had reservations about Teddy in particular, saying that he had a “self-masturbatory gimmick.”

On Vince McMahon having doubts regarding Teddy Hart: “Truth be told, Teddy outlasted me in WWE. I left the summer of 2007, and he stayed around for a little bit more. So I don’t know how that ended up going, but clearly he didn’t end up on air and the other guys did.”