Court Bauer Says REELZ Is Very Supportive of MLW, Talks Network’s Reach

Court Bauer is excited by MLW’s new TV deal with REELZ, noting how the network is very supportive of them already. As announced on Friday, MLW announced that they have signed a deal to air on the cable network and will debut a new version of MLW Underground starting February 7th. Bauer talked about the new deal during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On REELZ being supportive of MLW: “We are really pumped and they’re really supportive. These guys are all about it. They were tracking us even as far back as when we were on VICE.”

On REELZ’ being in the top 30 cable networks: “Just to give the people kind of perspective, USA and TNT/TBS, they all hooer around that number 11-14 mark in the rankings. AXS is like 98-99 and VICE is like 77. And BEIN was ranked 127, so we leaped literally 100 channels.”