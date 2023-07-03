MLW’s Court Bauer Responds To Allegations of Jacob Fatu No-Showing Independent Events

As previously reported, MLW wrestler Jacob Fatu was recently accused of taking advances for bookings for two independent events but never showing up. He was set to appear at Pro Wrestling King in Indiana and Frontline Pro Wrestling in Wisconsin but reportedly never got on the plane. The Frontine event was a charity event benefiting Jake’s Network of Hope. In an interview with Fightful, MLW founder Court Bauer responded to the allegations against Fatu and said MLW is taking them seriously.

He said: “We’re watching it very carefully and we take it very seriously. Fatu books himself on third-party shows, we have no involvement with that, but it is something we’ve had meetings on and we’re watching carefully and we’re continuing to monitor it and learn more about it. We work with charities, privately, not for ‘oh, isn’t that great he does that.’ A lot of us probably work with charities, so when you see something like that, how does it make you feel? It’s something we genuinely watch.“