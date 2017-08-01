Court Bauer Reveals Early Idea For CM Punk & Mickie James

– Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Podcast and spoke about an early angle idea for CM Punk and Mickie James…

“John Laurinaitis signed him, he thought it was a good get. He was assigned to OVW and there were a few different ideas to bring him in. One of those ideas was to bring him in as an 80s almost like a rockers – just like a 80s rocker gimmick and he was going to be paired with Mickie James at first. Almost like a real babyface high-five, big smile wear 80s rock gear stuff.”