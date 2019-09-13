wrestling / News

Various News: Court Bauer Reveals While MLW Hasn’t Run Atlanta, New Promo For NXT on USA, Descriptions For Last Two Episodes of Straight Up Steve Austin

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW

– In a post on Twitter, Court Bauer explained why MLW has yet to run a show in Atlanta. He explained that another promotion had veto power on the venue that they wanted to use.

He wrote: “Would love to but right now it is problematic due to a promotion having veto power on a key building we wish to run. It happens. We’ll get to ATL… just going to take a little longer.

– WWE has released a new promo for NXT on the USA Network, which makes its debut next Wednesday.

– Here are the descriptions for the final two season one episodes of Straight Up Steve Austin:

Monday 9/16 – Grammy-award winning singer Trace Adkins and Steve Austin go full country for their day on the ranch.

Tuesday 9/17 – Steve heads south to NASCAR country for an unforgettable day at former race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr’s ranch.

MLW, NXT, Straight Up Steve Austin, Joseph Lee

