Court Bauer Says Farewell to MJF Following MLW Departure, MJF Comments

MJF is done with MLW, and Court Bauer took to Twitter to make a statement about his departure. MJF lost a Loser Leaves Town match against Mance Warner on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, which was the way to write him out of the company so he stays exclusive to AEW.

Bauer posted to Twitter last night to comment on the departure, praising MJF in the most appropriate possible way as you can see below. MJF issued a response as well: