wrestling / News
Court Bauer Says Farewell to MJF Following MLW Departure, MJF Comments
MJF is done with MLW, and Court Bauer took to Twitter to make a statement about his departure. MJF lost a Loser Leaves Town match against Mance Warner on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, which was the way to write him out of the company so he stays exclusive to AEW.
Bauer posted to Twitter last night to comment on the departure, praising MJF in the most appropriate possible way as you can see below. MJF issued a response as well:
For nearly 3 years @The_MJF has left an indelible mark on @MLW. Unapologetically arrogant, dynastic & morally bankrupt. There’s no ceiling for the depravity within his young, impure soul. We all paid a great price for his presence. And we’d do it again in a heartbeat. Adios, kid.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 7, 2020
You’re welcome. https://t.co/wcQ7AXxjHY
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jm Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans
- Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match