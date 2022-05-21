Court Bauer Says Killer Kross Is Driven To Show People What He’s All About in MLW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about Killer Kross returning to the company and what Kross is hoping to accomplish now that he’s back. Here are highlights:

On Killer Kross’ return to MLW: “I think his outlook is just a new chapter and writing a new chapter. He’s such a creative and driven person, he has a real cinematic vision for his character. For him, it’s always about creating this well-rounded character in this world and trying to distinguish himself in that way. He already knows he can go bell to bell, but how can he distinguish himself and differentiate himself from everybody else out there?”

On Kross’ motivation: “I think for him, now, he is so motivated and driven to show what Killer Kross is all about. The shackles have come off and I think so many people, so many very talented wrestlers, you want to have that linear path up, right? There are no bumps in the road, there are no hurdles to overcome. But I think 8 out of 10 wrestlers probably have to deal with the bumps in the road and the hurdles. I think people outside the ring have those things, you’ve got to find a way to not let it deter you, not let it take away your momentum and what you bring to the game. He certainly hasn’t had any issues with that. I think he’s just charged up, fired up to go and embark on this new chapter.”

On being part of the WWE writers room: “When I was at WWE, I was in the writer’s room, right? Everyone’s so paranoid, you’re not supposed to read the dirt sheets, or the Observer, or go to websites. God forbid, it was like you’re working for the CIA, they wanted it real air-tight. But I would look and see everyone’s laptop screens, there were, I would say, predominantly Wrestling Inc. articles popping up. And when they would get pissed, they were reading a Wrestling Inc. article because something got out. I am not saying I had anything to do with it. But what was fascinating to me was, like, you read certain newsletters and they were so way off. Yet, Wrestling Inc. had great stuff, so it was really interesting to see how your site had evolved into something so big, but also the go-to for everybody in WWE.”