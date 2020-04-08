wrestling / News
Court Bauer Says Latest MLW: Fusion Scored Third-Best Audience in Company History
Court Bauer is very happy with the latest episode of MLW: Fusion, which he says was a big success in terms of viewers. Bauer took to Twitter to comment on the Monday episode, which saw Mance Warner defeat MJF in a Loser Leaves Town match to send MJF packing from the company.
Bauer noted that the episode was the third most-watched in company history, and added that Warner has now main evented the #1 and #3-rated broadcasts in MLW history. The announcement comes as MLW has reportedly been in negotiations for a new TV deal that would be in addition to their current deal with BeIN Sports.
Wow! Just got the numbers for #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA. @ManceWarner vs. @The_MJF loser leaves MLW match was the 3rd highest rated broadcast in MLW history.
Fun fact: Mance main evented the #1 and #3 top rated broadcasts. Proud to have ol Mancer raising hell here in @MLW. 📈
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 8, 2020
