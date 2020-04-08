Court Bauer Says Latest MLW: Fusion Scored Third-Best Audience in Company History

Court Bauer is very happy with the latest episode of MLW: Fusion, which he says was a big success in terms of viewers. Bauer took to Twitter to comment on the Monday episode, which saw Mance Warner defeat MJF in a Loser Leaves Town match to send MJF packing from the company.

Bauer noted that the episode was the third most-watched in company history, and added that Warner has now main evented the #1 and #3-rated broadcasts in MLW history. The announcement comes as MLW has reportedly been in negotiations for a new TV deal that would be in addition to their current deal with BeIN Sports.