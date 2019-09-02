Court Bauer Says MJF Will Continue To Work For MLW Even When AEW Debuts On TNT

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Court Bauer said that MJF will continue to work with MLW even when AEW debuts on TNT in a month, because he has a pre-existing contract with the former. Here are highlights:

On MJF in MLW and AEW: “There’s this misnomer that it’s like Cinderella at midnight and things are gonna automatically change when [AEW] go on TV. That’s not the case because we have pre-existing contracts and the guys that are with us are for the duration of those contracts. At that point we’ll have a conversation on if we continue to work with them or they go their separate ways. But it’s not gonna just happen overnight where October X you’re gonna be only on that show. They have pre-existing contracts with us.”

On MLW’s relationship with AEW: “It’s in everyone’s best interest to find ways to work things out rather than to flex and be all ego-driven. Then it just escalates things and usually it’s a negative outcome. I try to approach things more holistically and pragmatically to try and find a solution where everyone can win.”

On if MLW ever made an offer to Jon Moxley: “Love Moxley but we did not have any conversations.”

On Moxley’s complaints about WWE creative: “I think a lot of people when they go through the system, at a certain point it’s like is it working or not? If not then it can be very frustrating. When you’re a talent, you want to have that creative freedom and he was passionate about how he was presented. At WWE there are guys who advocate and say it’s the best place in the world and then you have people say they were liberated in leaving there. That just comes with the territory. I don’t know how the creative team could work without direct access and collaborating with [Vince] because he micromanages creative and gives the big picture. If you’re presenting a product and the day of the show is the first time you get to have face time with him, I imagine it’s probably a challenging proposition. But again, I’m not there so I don’t know.”

On the issues between Sami Callihan and Jim Cornette: “There was some stuff that I covered on Twitter but Sami is a very talented wrestler and was an agent for us. He has a lot of passion and I’m fond of him as a wrestler. I know he’s gonna be successful wherever he goes next.”