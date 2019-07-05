Court Bauer Says MLW Is Booked In Chicago Through 2020

In an interview with SportsKeeda, MLW founder Court Bauer said that the company has booked events at Cicero Stadium in Chicago through 2020. Here are highlights:

On what makes Chicago great for wrestling: “You know, it’s just been part of the city’s culture for over 100 years, I think… [Karl] Gotch shattered all box office records 100 years ago and ever since then it seems like it’s been arguably the capital of professional wrestling in America. New York would probably give a run for its money, but the proof is in the pudding. If you look at WWE, it had a historic run of sell-outs of box offices over a several year periods [in Chicago] in the 90s. This has been a huge market for professional wrestling. So a hundred years of tradition, it’s a big sports town. Just something about the mixture it’s always been there has been like that.”

On if he views a particular city as a home base for MLW: “I guess it’s a question that I wonder about. I think it’s more like we are developing our hubs that we go to a few times a year Since we tape TV typically once a month, we might have a rotation that includes Chicago, New York, Dallas and maybe like a Philadelphia, and that might be kind of our hubs. They probably get the lion’s share of events every year and maybe three to four events a year until we expand our schedule. Again, all traditionally historically-great wrestling markets, and so far very receptive to MLW. But Chicago right now, we have events booked through 2020 at Cicero Stadium. For our long-term or immediate future, Chicago’s a priority.”

On if this is the same audience that watched the original MLW: “I think it’s a whole new audience. Wrestling changes… I don’t really think there’s some of the same DNA, but I think also just fans they come and go and they find other things or they discover pro wrestling. So for me, it’s just trying to be here in the here and now, not trying to look to the past but look towards the future. And that’s how I kind of define where we go with this creatively and in terms of presentation.”