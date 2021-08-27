Court Bauer Says MLW Women’s Title In The Works, Action Figures Coming Next Year

MLW owner Court Bauer has revealed that both an MLW Women’s Title and action figures for the company are on the way. Bauer posted to Twitter on Thursday in response to a fan and said that a Women’s Championship is “in the works,” while he also noted that he has signed a deal for MLW action figures.

Bauer wrote while retweeting a post from the MLW Twitter account from earlier this month:

“No longer an IF. Deal signed today. Had hoped to share this sooner but deals take time. @MLW figures coming at ya in 2022.”