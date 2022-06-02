wrestling / News

Court Bauer Says Not To Expect Former NXT Wrestler In MLW

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling Image Credit: MLW

In a post on Twitter, MLW owner Court Bauer said that wrestling fans shouldn’t expect to see Parker Boudreaux, the former Harland in NXT, in Major League Wrestling.

He wrote: “Don’t expect Parker in MLW. I wish him the best with his future.

He had previously talked up the talent of Boudreaux when he was released from the WWE. He wrote at that time: “Know Parker Boudreaux well. He used to come to our MLW shows with his crew from UCF Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work.

It’s unknown why Boudreaux won’t be appearing in MLW.

