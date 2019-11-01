Court Bauer Says Tomorrow’s PPV Marks End of a Chapter For MLW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Court Bauer spoke about tomorrow’s MLW Saturday Night Superfight PPV, which he said is the end of a chapter for the promotion. Here are highlights:

On bringing in Chris DeJoseph: “It’s crazy as it was probably in August I was sitting around and talking to my stuff and wondering what Chris was doing. He was doing this show called Big Brother as a producer with them and I go back to 2005 with Chris. He was basically my first friend at WWE when I showed up and we were able to get on the phone and talk. I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna jump on MLW?’ And basically one or two phone calls later it was a done deal.”

On DeJoseph’s contribution to MLW: “I think Chris misses being a part of pro wrestling and a lot of people miss that Lucha Underground feel. Chris has got so much experience from live TV which is a pressure cooker. A lot of guys will freeze up in that situation but Chris is a pro’s pro. It takes a certain type of guy when he’s producing pre-tapes that knows how to work with talent. Some people don’t get that and don’t work with the talent. He gets it and with us expanding out programming on the horizon, someone like that getting into the mix and helping me as we expand is essential.”

On MLW expanding in 2020: “We’re having some really interesting conversations and I think 2020 is gonna be an exceptional year for us. 2019 was big and we sold out 87.5 percent of our events. Basically only one event didn’t sell out and merchandise is up 800 percent from 2018 and we’re not even done with the year. So we’re seeing a lot of growth and I can’t imagine what 2020 is gonna bring.”

On Saturday Night Superfight: “The Superfight marks an end to the 2017-19 chapter of MLW. We’re gonna climax and blow off feuds we’ve been building for months. We’ll then pivot into the next chapter which takes us from 2020-22. That starts with our Orlando show and to me that was a good place to set in motion the women’s division and give it the juice it needs on TV. People are gonna be surprised by some of the new era guys we’re bringing in like Gino Medina, a second-generation luchador whose father wrestled with Eddie Guerrero and Konnan. He’s 6 foot 2 and was trained by Booker T. He does a lot of luchador stuff in the body of Alberto Del Rio. He’s gonna be someone to watch and he’s a stud for us so another new era guy coming your way.”