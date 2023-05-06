Court Bauer Says WWE Rejected Alex Hammerstone & Jacob Fatu

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MLW CEO Court Bauer discussed two of the company’s top stars in World Champion Alex Hammerstone and former champion Jacob Fatu. He also discussed Hammerstone and Fatu being rejected by WWE following their tryouts with the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Court Bauer on WWE rejecting Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu: “Hammerstone went for a few tryouts and was told, ‘You look too much like Triple H.’ The same with Fatu — people forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn’t sign him. Now, everyone’s like, ‘He should go to WWE.’ There’s a reason the dude keeps re-upping with us. This is the system that has figured it out. We found him, and he found himself.”

Bauer on Jacob Fatu enjoying his time in MLW: “He has all the love for his family [The Bloodline] and what they’re doing there [in WWE], but he’s enjoying his time in MLW. If you’re finding him on MLW, support the company that gave him that spotlight. Don’t try to fancy book something, when the machine there [in WWE] didn’t get it, didn’t see it. So, support where he is and where he is thriving.”

On Fatu and Hammerstone becoming the bedrock of MLW: “Hammerstone and Fatu have been the bedrock of MLW. We have built the last 4 or 5 years of MLW on the back of them.”