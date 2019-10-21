wrestling / News

Court Bauer Set For TV Meetings In Los Angeles For MLW This Week

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Court Bauer MLW

PWInsider reports that Court Bauer is headed to Los Angeles this week for a series of TV meetings related to MLW, as he’s hoping to expand the TV and streaming reach for the company next year. MLW is still in the middle of a multi-year deal with BeIN Sport, which both sides are said to be pleased with. They will hold their first PPV on November 9. Their current deals let them make other deals with other outlets. The belief is that with AEW, WWE and Impact making new deals, the time is now to try to get a new deal for MLW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Court Bauer, MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading