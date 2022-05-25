wrestling / News

Court Bauer Shares Update on MLW Battle Riot Ticket Sales

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Image Credit: MLW

– MLW CEO Court Bauer shared a ticket sale update for Battle Riot IV. The event is scheduled for June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Some tickets are still available and the event is nearly sold out HERE. You can check out his tweet below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Court Bauer, MLW, MLW Battle Riot IV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading