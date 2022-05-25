wrestling / News
Court Bauer Shares Update on MLW Battle Riot Ticket Sales
May 25, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW CEO Court Bauer shared a ticket sale update for Battle Riot IV. The event is scheduled for June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Some tickets are still available and the event is nearly sold out HERE. You can check out his tweet below.
NYC we only have a few seats left for @MLW's June 23 return featuring #BattleRiotIV🗽. Go get 'em while you can. https://t.co/fxX9tfgofT pic.twitter.com/iBO6lCE3i2
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 25, 2022
