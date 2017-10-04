Court Bauer Talks Scrapped Angle With Vince McMahon’s Brother, Tony Schiavone’s Return to Announcing

– Court Bauer recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com, here are the highlights…

On Tony Schiavone’s Return to Announcing For MLW: “I called him, I asked him, and he said yes,” Bauer explained. “Wrestling is so chock full of politics, and for those that move on in the business and go on to life outside the business, they’re not participating in the conversation. And when it’s focused on them and they’re not participating in it, in wrestling everyone has enemies and everyone has an agenda and there’s a lot of politics. And I think Tony really was a victim of that. A lot of people thrashed him, and if look back, he was kind of vilified. Fast-forward to 2017, all those people have vanished and he comes back,” Bauer said. “He has a podcast that runs up the iTunes chart to one of the top podcasts in the sports category. All of a sudden he’s selling t-shirts, there’s merchandise featuring his wife’s name, and he’s had this new chapter in his career in pro-wrestling. So it’s been really special to see that for Tony.”

On The Scrapped Angle With Vince McMahon’s Brother Roderick During The Vince McMahon Death Angle: “None of us know anyone’s family situation and you don’t know if there’s any sensitive issues or concerns, so you don’t know how that was gonna be received,” Bauer said. “He was receptive and then I guess he made the arrangements to have his brother and their family in some capacity participate in the funeral. The hope was, like with anything with the McMahon family, is it takes a life onto itself and it would then take a direction in which we would now reveal more McMahon’s. Roderick was kind of like our holy grail in a lot of ways in that, ‘Vince has a brother?’ Imagine Vince having someone he grew up with, what would that rapport be like on screen? Two brothers. Vince was always the patriarch and now, not exactly. There’s another McMahon. It would’ve at the very least given Vince something in terms of a power dynamic to play off of. It was really endless and I think for a lot of people that read our discussion about this, I bet their imaginations ran away with where that could’ve gone. Maybe it could’ve been a flop, just don’t know.”