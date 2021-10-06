Court Bauer Thanks Fans, Talent, Crew & More Ahead of MLW’s Vice TV Debut

MLW makes its debut on Vice TV on Thursday, and Court Bauer took to social media to issue a bevy of thanks for the promotion’s success. The MLW owner posted to Twitter ahead of the MLW Fightland special on Vice, writing:

“4 years ago today we brought @MLW back. This pic was taken as I walked into the building for our first show. I never imagined #OneShot would ignite a new era for MLW. 4 years later our biggest broadcast in history goes down with Thursday’s #FIGHTLAND on @ViceTV.

To the amazing fans who spread the word & support us: thank you.

To the brilliant talent who always go above & beyond working so damn hard: thank you.

To the hard working, dedicated crew working long days: thank you.

To the press who covered the good & bad: thank you.”