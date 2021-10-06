wrestling / News
Court Bauer Thanks Fans, Talent, Crew & More Ahead of MLW’s Vice TV Debut
MLW makes its debut on Vice TV on Thursday, and Court Bauer took to social media to issue a bevy of thanks for the promotion’s success. The MLW owner posted to Twitter ahead of the MLW Fightland special on Vice, writing:
“4 years ago today we brought @MLW back. This pic was taken as I walked into the building for our first show. I never imagined #OneShot would ignite a new era for MLW. 4 years later our biggest broadcast in history goes down with Thursday’s #FIGHTLAND on @ViceTV.
To the amazing fans who spread the word & support us: thank you.
To the brilliant talent who always go above & beyond working so damn hard: thank you.
To the hard working, dedicated crew working long days: thank you.
To the press who covered the good & bad: thank you.”
To the amazing fans who spread the word & support us: thank you.
To the brilliant talent who always go above & beyond working so damn hard: thank you.
To the hard working, dedicated crew working long days: thank you.
To the press who covered the good & bad: thank you.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair At WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, Idea Behind Doing Retirement Match
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft