Court Bauer Thinks Running Empty Arena Shows Is ‘Perverse’ Right Now

In an interview with Newsweek, MLW President Court Bauer spoke about the company not running empty arena shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the idea ‘perverse’. Here are highlights:

On MLW not holding live shows: “Live television has value. But because of the pandemic you don’t know if people are going to covet live sports programming the same way without having something that’s taped for moments like this or be more forward thinking to have a docu-series like The Last Dance.”

On how MLW is doing during the pandemic, business-wise: “When you have disruptions like this it can be disruptive to your business, but we’ve found opportunities that we did not anticipate. We are in a strong position coming out of this, whenever that date is 2020 is a big year for us to grow our footprint with local and international tv deals. This pause has allowed me to focus on the business of MLW a little more.”

On MLW still providing content: “These things weren’t on the slate for 2020, but because of the situation we find ourselves in we’re doing a food show even though we’re a wrestling league. At our heart we are content creators. We’re a content factory. Right now, in the US or anywhere in the world, people need content and we’re trying to fulfill that.

On possible empty arena shows: “In wrestling the key component is the fan participation. Who are the stars of the show? One of the biggest are the fans. If they’re not there it’s like watching a movie without a soundtrack. It can happen but should it? It’s kind of perverse.”