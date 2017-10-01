Court Bauer Tried to Book a Batista vs. Brock Lesnar Feud in 2005

– MLW CEO and former WWE creative team member Court Bauer discussed trying to book a Brock Lesnar vs. Batista feud in 2005 and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Bauer said that Lesnar was considering a return at that time, and Bauer had an idea for a feud that would culminate at WrestleMania. Highlights are below:

On pittingh Jeff Cobb against Om Lawlor at MLW: One-Shot: “I really wanted to showcase Jeff Cobb and his talents. Meanwhile, you’ve got Tom Lawlor breaking onto the scene after initially wrestling out of the Orlando area in the mid-2000s before hitting it big in MMA and going onto the UFC…You have the pedigree of an Olympic wrestler, who’s a ferocious suplexing beast, in the ‘Hawaiian Hulk’ Jeff Cobb, versus ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor who is a scrappy, suplexing wrestler in his own right.”

On wanting to book Brock Lesnar vs. Batista in 2005: “I really liked the Brock and Bautista because of the parallels going back to OVW. It was a classic, traditional Vince McMahon collision course of two massive forces. It was a big money match. Bautista needed something different to shake things up for him and Brock Lesnar could have really fit that mold rather well…We were going to have him leave a trail of wreckage until Bautista said, ‘That’s enough. You’re on my turf. I’m going to put down this great white shark’.”

On Lesnar not returning at that time: “Someone asked Vince point blank is he in fact coming back and we got the answer to not factor Brock Lesnar into our plans for the immediate future. That was Vince’s very firm way of saying we’re not doing business with him at the moment.”