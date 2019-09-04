Court Bauer Says MLW Is Planning a Women’s Division, Discusses Signing Ross and Marshall Von Erich

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed MLW founder and CEO Court Bauer for its WINCLY podcast. Bauer discussed taking a “Moneyball” approach to MLW, plans for a women’s division, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Bauer on Alexander Hammerstone and moneyball approach to company: “Well when you look at him, he just has the it factor. He will turn heads at the airport or anywhere. He looks like a top-level guy and he backs it up in the ring and on the mic. He has an incredible aptitude and if you tell him something once, he’ll go out and execute it. He has really thrived since joining us in February and we’re really happy to see how he’s developed in our system. He was a guy just out there in California and working in Phoenix. We play Moneyball at MLW as we find undervalued and undiscovered talent. He checked so many boxes and we put him in play in Philadelphia and we were blown away. He’s exceeded all expectations and he really is a franchise player.”

Hammerstone on the openweight title: “It added a different dimension compared to the middleweight and heavyweight titles. It’s a secondary or stepping stone title. It’s the only title without a weight class so we can have a lot of funky, fun matchups. I do not like having too many titles and this is probably where we’re gonna be at. I don’t anticipate adding anymore singles titles for the foreseeable future until you have an insane amount of depth. But I’m not even a fan of it then as the titles get diluted.”

Bauer on plans for a women’s division: “We do and we’re putting together our list of the key things we want from a Women’s Division. First of all, someone you can build around and second is the right type of depth. We did a test run in 2018 and wanted to perfect it before we roll it out with a championship, and that’s where we’re at right now. It’s on the board and more of a 2020 thing than a 2019 thing. In 2018 and 2019 we wanted to lock up our talent and then from there further enhance our talent…Now we’re ready to focus on our Women’s Division. I do not want to half-ass it. I want to do it right or all of a sudden day one lineage looks kinda funky.”

Bauer on Ross and Marshall Von Erich: “They’re different. They look different than a lot of the guys you see out there. They are great brawlers and they remind be a bit of Terry Funk. When I first saw Terry Funk punch someone, well, yeah you’re actually getting punched. These guys lay their stuff in and we work snug in MLW. They are awesome. … They are great kids and they’re something different. That’s the thing with MLW, I like presenting variety. They are the old, Steve Austin-style brawler…the ass-kicking southern brawler.”

Court Bauer on the pressure of Ross and Marshall being in the Von Erich family: “We started talking to them in January and we closed the deal just before the [Dark Side of the Ring] special. I didn’t even know about the special…Watching that special on Vice, it was very emotional and powerful. It was my favorite and also the hardest to watch episode for me with what the family and Kevin have endured.”

Court Bauer on how Ross and Marshall are a source of hope: “It feels like these guys are a hope for Kevin, for Dallas wrestling, for Texas wrestling and for the family’s legacy. Having gotten to know them, they aren’t trying to replicate what once was. They are paving a new path for them and their future. That’s a lot to have on your shoulders and they’ve done a brilliant job at handling that pressure. They are great kids.”