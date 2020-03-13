Court Bauer Won’t Be At AAA vs. MLW Show Tonight

– Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that MLW owner Court Bauer won’t be at the AAA vs. MLW Super Series at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez tonight.

Bauer is reportedly in “high level TV talks” and has been working between New York and Los Angeles to get the deal done. Konnan and Mr Saint Laurent (head of MLW Talent Relations) will be running the show with Bauer communicating via Facetime.

Here’s the lineup for tonight’s event:

*Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis and Niño Hamburguesa

*AAA Trios Tag Team Title Match:: Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Injustice

*MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid

*Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Dominic Garrini) vs. Xtreme Tigre & Puma King

*Tijuana Street Fight: Savio Vega & Mance Warner vs. Pagano & Mortiz

*Hart Foundation vs. Texano Jr. & Rey Escorpión

*Poder de Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick and Rayo Star

Also scheduled to compete: Richard Holliday, Chessman, Averno and more.

The event will be taped for future editions of MLW Fusion. MLW reportedly has enough content in the can that they can keep airing Fusion episodes. MLW is also mapping out contingency plans depending on how long the coronavirus delays things.