Court Date for Teddy Hart Pushed Back

As we reported last week, Teddy Hart was arrested after an incident with girlfriend Maria Manic and was charged for strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily harm. Independent wrestler Ace Montana claimed that Hart assaulted Manic. The charge is a class six felony and Hart faces 1-5 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

PWInsider reports that Hart’s court date in Richmond, Virginia has been pushed back to June 10 at 2:15 PM.