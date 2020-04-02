wrestling / News
Court Date for Teddy Hart Pushed Back
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported last week, Teddy Hart was arrested after an incident with girlfriend Maria Manic and was charged for strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily harm. Independent wrestler Ace Montana claimed that Hart assaulted Manic. The charge is a class six felony and Hart faces 1-5 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
PWInsider reports that Hart’s court date in Richmond, Virginia has been pushed back to June 10 at 2:15 PM.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order
- Jim Ross On What He Would Have Advised Vince McMahon to Do About WrestleMania, Not Feeling ‘The Buzz’ For This Year’s Show
- Brodie Lee & Chris Jericho Discuss the Difficulty of Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon When He Eats, Vince’s Reaction to Seeing Bludgeon Bros. Gear
- Jake Roberts Says ‘Chumps’ Like Shawn Michaels Needed WWE Title Because Nobody Thought He Was Tough, Says He & Bret Hart Were The ‘Worst’ Champions