Court Date Set For Teddy Hart’s Ecstasy Possession Charge

A new court date is set ahead of Teddy Hart’s trial on charges of ecstasy possession and more. As reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with the third degree felonies of possession of MDMA (ecstacy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

PWInsider reports that Hart has waved his right to a speedy trial. A court hearing is set for October 19th in Titusville and is listed as a mandatory appearance for “Early Resolution,” a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals.