Court Denies Vince McMahon’s Motion To Enforce Stay In Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s motion to enforce the court-ordered stay in Janel’s Grant’s lawsuit against him has been denied. As noted previously, McMahon filed a motion after Grant filed a discovery petition for records against Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic alleging that she was sent there at Vince McMahon’s direction in November of 2019, and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions. McMahon’s new motion alleges that the petition is a violation of the court-ordered stay. McMahon was seeking to enforce the stay to prevent Grant from petitioning for the records, arguing that she had violated the federal stay order by seeking discovery.

Judge Jeffrey Meyer has ruled against McMahon’s motion on Tuesday in a decision that read (per Fightful):

ORDER DENYING MOTION TO ENFORCE COURT’S STAY ORDER (Doc. # 77). Defendant McMahon has filed a motion to enforce the Court’s stay order, and the Court has received and reviewed various sealed filings with respect to the motion. The motion stems from a bill of discovery action initiated by plaintiff Grant in Connecticut state court against certain non-parties to this action. The Court does not interpret its entry of the stay order to apply to state court proceedings that are outside the scope of discovery prescribed by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure governing the conduct of discovery in federal court litigation. Federal district courts do not ordinarily regulate or sit in review of proceedings in state courts, and the Court’s stay order did not purport to extend to any state court proceedings. If there is any objection to state court proceedings, relief should be should in state court rather than in this Court. Accordingly, the Court DENIES defendant McMahon’s motion to enforce the Court’s stay order for failure to show that there has been a violation of the Court’s stay order. It is so ordered. Signed by Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on 8/6/2024. (Lewis, D) (Entered: 08/06/2024)

Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit against McMahon, WWE and John Laurinatis on May 30th for six months due to the ongoing federal investigation into McMahon.