– According to a report by AP News, a former lawyer for the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, was wrong to withhold documents from a federal grand jury investigation into how McMahon handled his multi-million-dollar settlement agreements with two former WWE employees who accused him of sexual abuse. The federal court ruling was made on Monday (Feb. 10).

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court ruling stating that the documents were not under the protection of attorney-client privilege due to the exception for “crime or fraud.” The appeals court said the lower court judge found that the prosecutors in the case had reasonable grounds to believe that McMahon and his lawyer attempted to illegally “circumvent” the WWE’s internal controls and create false records by concealing the employees’ claims and settlement agreements from WWE.

Additionally, the report notes that the court said that McMahon and his lawyer made false and misleading statements to WWE’s auditors, even though McMahon paid the settlements with funds that did not come from WWE. The appellate panel reportedly said that while McMahon’s attorney submitted materials in response to his grand jury subpoena, they also submitted a log of 208 documents that were being withhold under the assertion of attorney-client privilege.

The appeals court opinion did not disclose the identities of the parties in the decision, but AP News reports that a anonymous person familiar with the situation confirmed the unnamed “former Chief Executive Officer Of a publicly traded company” was referring to McMahon. The current status of the grand jury investigation into McMahon is said to still be unclear. Per AP News, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment when asked about the investigation, which has not been publicly disclosed.

Additionally, representatives for McMahon, who denies any wrongdoing, said they had no immediate comment on this week’s court ruling. McMahon had recently suggested publicly that he was no longer under investigation after reaching a settlement with the the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the undisclosed payments, where he agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse $1.33 million to WWE. At the time of the settlement announcement, McMahon had stated, “In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I’m thrilled that I can now put all this behind me.”

However, the new court ruling issued Monday reportedly states that the case “concerns proceedings currently before a grand jury. At present, no indictments have been issued.” Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in January 2024, alleging sexual misconduct against McMahon. Grant claimed she was pressured into leaving her job with the company and signing a $3 million nondisclosure agreement, which her lawsuit is seeking to have declared invalid by McMahon giving her only $1 million and failing to pay the rest. The appellate court ruling mentions the $3 million settlement, which has since been attributed to Grant after she came forward, along with a $7.5 million settlement that McMahon made to another former WWE employee. Grant recently filed an amended legal complaint last month.

McMahon’s lawyer, who isn’t named in the court documents, and the lawyer’s legal firm were served subpoenas by prosecutors in September 2023, asking for all communications between McMahon, his attorney, and the law firm regarding the two former WWE employees. The court ruling indicated that the lawyer assisted McMahon in negotiating the legal settlements.

AP News reports that after the unnamed attorney withheld the aforementioned documents by claiming “attorney-client privilege,” legal prosecutors later requested the lower court to compel the production of those records, which led to Monday’s ruling. Vince McMahon stepped down from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO after Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE.