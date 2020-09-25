Court Unable To Schedule New Hearing In Jeff Jarrett vs. Impact Wrestling Lawsuit

PWInsider reports that on Tuesday, the United States District Court of the Middle District of Tennessee told all parties in Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment’s lawsuit against Anthem Wrestling that the court can’t reschedule their settlement conference hearing. The original hearing had been cancelled when US District Judge Pamela Reeves passed away, which caused Nashville courts to shut down for weeks out of respect.

Both parties in the lawsuit were advised to have an independent meeting to negotiate a settlement on their own.