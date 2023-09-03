Courtney Rush Not Sure What She’s Doing at Impact 1000, Wants a ‘Weird’ Gimmick Match

Courtney Rush doesn’t yet know how she factors into plans for Impact 1000, but if she had her way it would be in one of TNA’s wacky gimmick matches. The former Rosemary recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz of the Paltrocast and, when asked if she had any plans for the upcoming 1,000th episode taping, said she wants to add to her resume of being in “weird” TNA gimmick matches. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her Impact 1000 hopes: “I have no idea where I fit in an Impact 1000. Listen, at Impact 1000, there’s going to be a lot of wacky TNA/Impact-specific matches throughout the years. One thing that was my goal when I started, was that I wanted to be a Knockout. Specifically, I love TNA, and then like, one of the goals that ties in with that is to be in every like weird TNA gimmick match. So I’m hoping there’s one that’s going to be announced that I haven’t been in yet that I can, like, be like, ‘Ooh, put me in there. Reverse Battle Royal, let’s go!'”

On wanting to make a memorable moment: “Is there anything I haven’t accomplished? Ah, man, there have been some, like, I’m gonna regret. I’m gonna regret saying this because the daredevil part is talking, and the logical side is going, ‘Stop, what are you doing?’ There have been some wild dives in TNA history. I feel like an ultimate stage guy from Courtney Rush would be really cool, a pretty cool addition to when they’re showing the crazy, death-defying moments.”