Courtney Rush Weighs In On Trinity’s Arrival In Impact Wrestling

Courtney Rush, aka Rosemary, has shared her thoughts on Trinity’s signing with Impact Wrestling. Trinity has made an immediate splash in the company sin ce she debuted in May, and Rush spoke with Denise Salcedo about the WWE alumna’s arrival in the company.

“It’s very cool, it’s honestly a sign of the times because how many times have we seen people going from TNA to WWE, but do you really see it come back that often?,” said Rush (per Fightful). “That was why Christian Cage was such a big deal when he and Kurt Angle, when they came over in the early days. There’s been so much stigma on TNA over the past decade-ish that you haven’t seen it very often and just the fact that Trinity, of all the options, of all of the choices of places she has to go right now, the fact that she chose to come to IMPACT, that’s cool.”

She continued, “We haven’t seen that very often and that’s bringing a lot of eyes, that’s people going, ‘Okay, why would she choose to go there? Maybe it is actually good.’ That’s really neat and I love that she wants to be part of this locker room because to me, the Knockouts locker room is just like almost traditionally strong in building wrestling and so many different characters and the looks and different types of wrestlers that make up the Knockouts division. I love that she wants to be a part of that.”

Trinity is set to team with Deonna Purrazzo against Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans at Against All Odds on Friday.