Cow Palace, Cody Rhodes Remember Pat Patterson, WWE Network Has New Collection Of Matches and Moments

– The Cow Palace in San Francisco posted a message on Twitter to pay tribute to Pat Patterson. Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 today, headlined in the venue for years during his time as a wrestler.

The post reads: “We are saddened to hear of the loss of Pat Patterson. He will forever be etched in our venue’s history and a pillar for professional wrestling in the Bay Area. #RIPPatPatterson”

This was a response to a post from AEW’s Cody Rhodes, who wrote: “A good man. In all the conversations I had with him there was an underlying thread, and that was the brotherhood/sisterhood throughout the locker room and how much we were a team. Loved life and lived it hard. He was incredibly loved and will be missed. (Pat w/Momma)”

– Meanwhile, there is a new collection of Pat Patterson matches and moments on the WWE Network. They include his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Patterson talking about creating the Royal Rumble, his Boot Camp match with Sgt. Slaughter at Madison Square Garden, episodes of Legends House and Legends of Wrestling, clips from his run as one of Mr. McMahon’s stooges and more.