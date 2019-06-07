Cowboy Scott Casey Releases Autobiography

– PWInsider reports that former WWE superstar Cowboy Scott Casey his official autobiography One Last Ride.

Casey wrestled for World Class Championship Wrestling, The Blanchard family’s Southwest Championship Wrestling, and spent several years in the WWF.

If you were a pro wrestling fan in the 70’s and 80’s, you were familiar with the name “Cowboy” Scott Casey. Scott made a great name for himself in the Southwest part of the country but also traveled throughout the United States and all over the World as an accomplished professional wrestler. In “One Last Ride”, you’ll learn all about Scott’s ups and downs throughout his nearly 20 year professional career. You’ll read first hand stories about Ric Flair, Wahoo McDaniel, Hulk Hogan and the “8th Wonder of the World” Andre the Giant. Saddle up as “Cowboy” takes you on an unforgettable trip into the squared circle and and then along for the ride from town to town on the highways and byways of this land

You can find out more by clicking here.